wrestling / News
WWE News: Ted DiBiase Continues Rivalry With Cameron Grimes on NXT, Ciampa & Thatcher Beat Grizzled Young Veterans
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Cameron Grimes’ biggest concern on NXT continues to be Ted DiBiase, who got one over on Grimes once again. Following his win over Asher Hale, Grimes went to go out to the club only to find that the VIP section was unavailable. DiBiase then showed up in a limo and gave Grimes a bit of advice:
– Also on tonight’s show, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher beat the Grizzled Young Veterans with some help from Wade Barrett’s shoe:
More Trending Stories
- Note On The Diamond Mine Teaser On NXT, Tessa Blanchard To WWE Rumors
- Eric Bischoff On Which Five Wrestlers He’d Choose To Start New Company, Whether AEW Caters Too Much To ‘Smart’ Fans
- Note On Story Told By Jerry Lawler in Randy Savage Biography Special, Who Produced The Special
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus