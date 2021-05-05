WWE News: Ted DiBiase Continues Rivalry With Cameron Grimes on NXT, Ciampa & Thatcher Beat Grizzled Young Veterans

– Cameron Grimes’ biggest concern on NXT continues to be Ted DiBiase, who got one over on Grimes once again. Following his win over Asher Hale, Grimes went to go out to the club only to find that the VIP section was unavailable. DiBiase then showed up in a limo and gave Grimes a bit of advice:

– Also on tonight’s show, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher beat the Grizzled Young Veterans with some help from Wade Barrett’s shoe: