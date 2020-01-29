wrestling / News

WWE News: Tegan Nox Commemorates Royal Rumble Appearance with Tattoo, Stock Up

January 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tegan Nox

– Tegan Nox marked her first Royal Rumble appearance in very literal fashion, getting a new tattoo to commemorate it. Nox posted to Twitter noting that she got her entry number of 28 tattooed near her ear and commented on what the Rumble appearance meant to her:

– WWE’s stock closed at $60.43 on Tuesday, up $1.34 (2.27%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was up 0.66% on the day.

