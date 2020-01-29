wrestling / News
WWE News: Tegan Nox Commemorates Royal Rumble Appearance with Tattoo, Stock Up
January 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Tegan Nox marked her first Royal Rumble appearance in very literal fashion, getting a new tattoo to commemorate it. Nox posted to Twitter noting that she got her entry number of 28 tattooed near her ear and commented on what the Rumble appearance meant to her:
No one will ever understand just how much Sunday & the Royal Rumble means to me!
Not only did I get to be in the match with my friends but I got to watch/work with my actual heroes & it’s was the 1 PPV that I always watched live with my grandfather…it was more than special!💙 pic.twitter.com/HnCuKT29py
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) January 28, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $60.43 on Tuesday, up $1.34 (2.27%) from the previous close. The market as a whole was up 0.66% on the day.
