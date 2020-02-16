wrestling / News

WWE News: Tegan Nox Comments on Comeback Docuseries, Becky Lynch Weighs In on Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch

February 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tegan Nox

– Tegan Nox took to Twitter following the final part of her WWE docuseries being released to comment. Nox posted the following in regard to “The Comeback,” which was released on the WWE Performance Center YouTube account:

– TMZ has the following video of Becky Lynch weighing in on the long-discussed potential rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor:

