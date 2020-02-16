wrestling / News
WWE News: Tegan Nox Comments on Comeback Docuseries, Becky Lynch Weighs In on Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch
– Tegan Nox took to Twitter following the final part of her WWE docuseries being released to comment. Nox posted the following in regard to “The Comeback,” which was released on the WWE Performance Center YouTube account:
I’m good until my friends start saying things, then I ball like a child! I love them so much, they’ll never understand how much they mean to me! They’re one of the main reasons I’m still doing this & I’ll never be able to thank them enough!! 💙 Thank you @WWEPC for this series! https://t.co/CJqIyNKhlt
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) February 16, 2020
– TMZ has the following video of Becky Lynch weighing in on the long-discussed potential rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor:
