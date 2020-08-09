wrestling / News
WWE News: Tegan Nox on Coming Back From Her Knee Injury, Canvas 2 Canvas Returns to Select Series
– Earlier today, NXT Superstar Tegan Nox reflected on how two years ago today was the date she suffered a devastating knee injury during the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament on Twitter. She was finally able to return to action earlier this June.
Tegan Nox commented, “2 years ago today my knee exploded…the comeback story ended and is so overplayed, I’ve been back & I’m not going anywhere. I’ll keep proving that I’m Faster, Stronger & Shinier…try me!” You can view her tweet below:
2 years ago today my knee exploded…the comeback story ended and is so over played, I’ve been back & I’m not going anywhere. I’ll keep proving that I’m Faster, Stronger & Shinier…try me! pic.twitter.com/cmuftOmqw8
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) August 9, 2020
– WWE released a Canvas 2 Canvas video today where artist Rob Schamberger returns to the Select Series, with some artwork for Kayden Carter, Gran Metalik, Steve Austin, and Bray Wyatt. That video is available below.
