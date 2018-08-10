WWE News: Tegan Nox Shares Drawing of Injury, Synopsis For Table For 3, Mae Young Classic Video

– Tegan Nox posted to Twitter to share a drawing of the injury suffered during the Mae Young Classic taping. You can see the post below from Nox, who reportedly suffered a broken leg at the taping:

– WWE shared the following video which looks at the thirty-two competitors for the 2018 Mae Young Classic:

– The WWE Network schedule lists the following synopsis for the next episode of WWE Table For 3, which airs on Monday after Raw goes off the air. It is as follows:

“Matt Hardy, Xavier Woods, and Zack Ryder gather to discuss the power of using digital and social media platforms.”