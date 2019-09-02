wrestling / News
WWE News: Tegan Nox Thanks NXT UK, Clip of Paige On What Just Happened
– After her appearance at last night’s NXT UK tapings, Tegan Nox thanked the brand for letting her show up, then said that she was headed back to the US.
She wrote: “Today I wrestled in a venue, where as a kid, I watched my heroes do the same! It was the most amazing moment of my career! Thank you @NXTUK for letting me pop by but it’s time to head back stateside to pick up where I left off! ✨ #FasterStrongerShinier”
– FOX has released a clip of Paige talking about her character on the series What Just Happened with Fred Savage.
