WWE News: NXT UK Lineup For Today, Tehuti Miles Makes NXT TV Debut, Poll On NXT Women’s Title Match

– Here is the lineup for today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network:

* Nina Samuels vs. Aoife Valkyrie.

* A-Kid vs. Noam Dar.

– US Army veteran Tehuti Miles made his NXT TV debut last night, losing to Killian Dain. Miles has previously wrestled for WWE, as he lost a handicap match with Brandon Scott to Braun Strowman on the April 1, 2019 RAW. He’s also been appearing at NXT live events, debuting on September 19 with a loss to Cameron Grimes.

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans if Charlotte Flair will defeat Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s title at Wrestlemania. The results are split evenly between “Yes, she’s the Queen” and “No, she doesn’t even go here!”