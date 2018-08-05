WWE News: Tenille Dashwood Reunites With Corey Graves and Renee Young, Triple H Heading To Fan Expo

– Tenille Dashwood reunited with WWE announcers Corey Graves and Renee Young at Northeast Wrestling’s shows over the weekend. Dashwood posted a picture to Twitter of the trio together:

What do you think of the new models for my exclusive Tenille Dashwood sunglasses line!?

I have them with my merchandise at every show! The sunglasses that is, not @ReneeYoungWWE and @WWEGraves unfortunately! 😎 pic.twitter.com/tqQwQvjuLo — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) August 4, 2018

– Triple H is set for a rare convention appearance at Fan Expo Canada’s “WWE Night” later this month. The Game will appear at the event on August 30th from 5 PM to 9 PM along with Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, and The Miz. You can find out more here.