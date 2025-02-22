– A new preview clip is out for this weekend’s edition of WWE LFG:

WWE Legends Booker T, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley and especially Undertaker are impressed when two PC Athletes nearly come to blows during a pre-match confrontation. Watch WWE LFG tomorrow night at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.

– WWE Vault released the full edition of The Big Event from August 28, 1986:

More than 60,000 fans pack Toronto’s Exhibition Stadium on Aug. 28, 1986 to watch an incredible evening of WWE action, including Hulk Hogan defending the WWE Championship against former friend “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. Plus, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat takes on Jake “The Snake” Roberts in a Snake Pit Match and much more!

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:

























