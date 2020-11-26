wrestling / News
WWE News: Thanksgiving Edition of What’s NeXT, Liv Morgan Returns to WWE PC in Liv Forever Preview Clip
November 26, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a special Thanksgiving edition of What’s NeXT, where NXT Superstars reveal their favorite parts of Thanksgiving. That video is available below.
– WWE released a video showing Liv Morgan returning to the WWE performance Center in the upcoming Liv Forever documentary. She first started her training there at 19 years old in 2014. That video is available below. Liv Forever debuts on the WWE Network later this Sunday.
