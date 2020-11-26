wrestling / News

WWE News: Thanksgiving Edition of What’s NeXT, Liv Morgan Returns to WWE PC in Liv Forever Preview Clip

November 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWe's, COVID

– WWE released a special Thanksgiving edition of What’s NeXT, where NXT Superstars reveal their favorite parts of Thanksgiving. That video is available below.

– WWE released a video showing Liv Morgan returning to the WWE performance Center in the upcoming Liv Forever documentary. She first started her training there at 19 years old in 2014. That video is available below. Liv Forever debuts on the WWE Network later this Sunday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, NXT, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading