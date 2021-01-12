wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bella Twins Chat With Drew Barrymore on Return of Sex and the City, Steve Austin Goes Mudding With Luke Combs, Raquel González Turns 30

January 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame

– The Bella Twins appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week and chatted about the return of Sex and the City for HBO Max and more. You can view that clip below:

– USA Network released a new preview clip for Straight Up Steve Austin, showing Austin going mudding and chatting with country music star Luke Combs. That clip is viewable here:

– NXT Superstar Raquel González celebrates her birthday today and turns 30 years old. The NXT Twitter wished her a happy birthday, which you can see here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Steve Austin, Straight Up Steve Austin, The Bella Twins, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading