WWE News: The Bella Twins Introduce Their WWE Hall of Fame Diaries, Booker T Previews Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro for WM 37, Kalisto Goes on an Easter Run

– Earlier today, WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductee, Nikki and Brie Bella (The Bella Twins), announced that they are going to be bringing WWE Hall of Fame Diaries to their YouTube channel. They will be chatting with old friends and current WWE Superstars who were a part of their journey to the WWE Hall of Fame. You can check out that vlog from The Bella Twins below.

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T previewed Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro for WrestleMania 37:

– WWE Superstar Kalisto shared a clip of him going on an Easter run. He wrote, “Rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life.. my Easter run Rabbit #HappyEaster2021 #gloat #pascua #gloat” You can check out that tweet below.

Kalisto will be in action this Friday on SmackDown. He’s one of the announced entrants for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that will air on the special WrestleMania Edition of SmackDown on Friday, April 9.