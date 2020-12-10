wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins on Freddie Prinze Jr. Planning Their WWE Debut, Titus O’Neil on His Love for Charity Work, Upcoming DVD Release Dates
December 10, 2020 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week, and they discussed how Freddie Prinze Jr. orchestrated their WWE in-ring debut and their opening angle in WWE. This was when Prinze was still a writer for WWE. You can view that clip with The Bella Twins below:
– WWE AL AN spoke to Titus O’Neil, who discussed his charity work during the pandemic, which you can see here:
– Here’s an updated list of WWE home video release dates for December through March 2021 (via PWInsider):
* Undertaker: The Last Ride – December 15
* Survivor Series 2020 – December 29
* The Best of WWE 24: 2020 – January 12, 2021
* WWE TLC 2020 – February 9, 2021
* Royal Rumble 2021 – March 2, 2021
