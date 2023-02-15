wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins on The Drew Barrymore Show, Guests for This Weekend’s Elimination Chamber Preview Edition of The Bump, Top 10 NXT Moments
– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week. They tried out the viral olive oil TikTok lip balm hack:
– This weekend’s special Elimination Chamber preview edition of WWE’s The Bump will feature Liv Morgan, Montez Ford, and Johnny Gargano as guests. The show will stream on Saturday, February 18.
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
