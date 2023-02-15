wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bella Twins on The Drew Barrymore Show, Guests for This Weekend’s Elimination Chamber Preview Edition of The Bump, Top 10 NXT Moments

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame, Biography Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week. They tried out the viral olive oil TikTok lip balm hack:

– This weekend’s special Elimination Chamber preview edition of WWE’s The Bump will feature Liv Morgan, Montez Ford, and Johnny Gargano as guests. The show will stream on Saturday, February 18.

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

