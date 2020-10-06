wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins on Uncool With Alexa Bliss, Samoa Joe Appears on Retro Roulette for UUDD, Full Ziggler vs. Cesaro Match
October 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees The Bella Twins appeared on today’s Uncool With Alexa Bliss. The audio for the podcast is now available on iTunes. Here’s a description:
“Nikki & Brie take us back to their days of chasing boys at the mall, sharing their worst fashion choices, first jobs and their favorite grunge rockers from the 90s.”
– Samoa Joe appeared in a new Retro Roulette video for UpUpDownDown today. You can check out that video below:
– WWE released the full match video for Dolph Ziggler vs. Cesaro from Hell in a Cell 2014. Ziggler defends the Intercontinental title in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. That match video is available below:
