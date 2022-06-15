WWE News: The Bella Twins Prank Simon Cowell on AGT, New Day TPB Arrives in August, Video of Carmella & Happy Corbin at USFL Game

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) appeared on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC. They pranked Judge Simon Cowell in a Rag Dolls skit. You can see a clip of their appearance below:

The Duo Rag Dolls gave a performance that was truly unforgettable! 👯‍♀️ #AGT pic.twitter.com/Uwo0ywS1lq — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 15, 2022

I mean I don’t think we should have gotten X’s lol major JK! I wanted to burst out laughing when they were judging us I was like OMG! N #AGT — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 15, 2022

Loved Being back with the fam and getting to prank them all! especially EXTREME style! N #AGT https://t.co/XWBs7AsbHL — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 15, 2022

– The collected trade paperback version of The New Day: Power of Positivity graphic novels will be hitting shelves on August 16. It’s available to pre-order HERE.

– WWE released a video of Carmella and Happy Corbin attending the WWE Night game for the USFL: