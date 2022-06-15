wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bella Twins Prank Simon Cowell on AGT, New Day TPB Arrives in August, Video of Carmella & Happy Corbin at USFL Game

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) appeared on last night’s episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC. They pranked Judge Simon Cowell in a Rag Dolls skit. You can see a clip of their appearance below:

– The collected trade paperback version of The New Day: Power of Positivity graphic novels will be hitting shelves on August 16. It’s available to pre-order HERE.

– WWE released a video of Carmella and Happy Corbin attending the WWE Night game for the USFL:

