WWE News: The Bella Twins Share a TMI Moment From Total Bellas, What’s NeXT Previews WarGames, Dakota Kai on Retro Roulette

– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Nikki and Brie Bella talk about long-term repercussions of pregnancy. That video is available below:

– WWE released a new episode of What’s NeXT featuring McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor previewing WarGames at tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver:

– NXT Superstar Dakota Kai appeared on a new episode of Retro Roulette with Xavier Woods for UpUpDownDown, which is available here: