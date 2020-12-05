wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins Share a TMI Moment From Total Bellas, What’s NeXT Previews WarGames, Dakota Kai on Retro Roulette
– WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Nikki and Brie Bella talk about long-term repercussions of pregnancy. That video is available below:
– WWE released a new episode of What’s NeXT featuring McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor previewing WarGames at tomorrow’s NXT TakeOver:
– NXT Superstar Dakota Kai appeared on a new episode of Retro Roulette with Xavier Woods for UpUpDownDown, which is available here: