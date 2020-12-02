WWE News: The Bella Twins Share Their Personal Mom Hacks, WWE Wins Cynopsis Digital Award for Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign, Clip of Jon Heder on Uncool

– The Bella Twins (WWE Hall of Famers Nikki & Brie Bella) shared a new vlog today where they discuss some of their personal mom hacks. Their tricks include how they calm a crying baby, jealous older siblings, and also baby weight. That video is available below.

– The WWE PR Twitter account announced that WWE along with Americares won the Cynopsis Media Model D Award for Best COVID-19 Awareness Campaign. You can see the announcement here:

Today @WWE, in partnership with @Americares, won Best Covid-19 Awareness Campaign at this year’s @CynopsisMedia Model D Awards. Together, WWE & AmeriCares helped to educate & provide resources for COVID-19 response & relief efforts. @WWECommunity https://t.co/W7yzRmXvHl — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) December 1, 2020

– WWE released a clip from Jon Heder as the guest for this week’s Uncool With Alexa Bliss: