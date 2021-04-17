wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins Share Vlog From Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, More Main Event Episodes on Peacock, Preview for Tomorrow’s Biogrpahy: Stone Cold Steve Austin
April 17, 2021
– The Bella Twins released a new behind-the-scenes vlog from WrestleMania 37 Night 2, which you can see below:
– PWInsider reports that more episodes of WWE Main Event from 2021 have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock.
– WWE has released a new preview for Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin. The show premieres tomorrow on A&E at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the preview:
