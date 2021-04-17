wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bella Twins Share Vlog From Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, More Main Event Episodes on Peacock, Preview for Tomorrow’s Biogrpahy: Stone Cold Steve Austin

April 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bella Twins, Bellas

– The Bella Twins released a new behind-the-scenes vlog from WrestleMania 37 Night 2, which you can see below:

PWInsider reports that more episodes of WWE Main Event from 2021 have been added to the WWE content library on Peacock.

– WWE has released a new preview for Biography: Stone Cold Steve Austin. The show premieres tomorrow on A&E at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the preview:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography, The Bella Twins, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading