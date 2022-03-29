wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bella Twins to Attend Hall of Fame Ceremony, ESPN Spotlights NIL Program, The Best of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

March 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella released a vlog on WrestleMania 38 on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Nikki revealed that she and Brie Bella will be in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania Weekend, and they plan on attending the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony.

ESPN spotlighted the WWE NIL program and signee Joe Spivak:

– WWE will be streaming The Best of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania starting tomorrow at 9:00 am PST:

