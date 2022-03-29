wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins to Attend Hall of Fame Ceremony, ESPN Spotlights NIL Program, The Best of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania
March 29, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella released a vlog on WrestleMania 38 on The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Nikki revealed that she and Brie Bella will be in Dallas, Texas for WrestleMania Weekend, and they plan on attending the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony.
– ESPN spotlighted the WWE NIL program and signee Joe Spivak:
How @WWE is using NIL to find its future talent, and why @NorthwesternU's @JoeSpivak is all-in. @espn, @ESPNRittenberg https://t.co/81ZwiNQaxY
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 29, 2022
– WWE will be streaming The Best of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania starting tomorrow at 9:00 am PST:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling
- MJF and Tony Khan Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Discussion Over Recent Interview
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More