wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bella Twins Vlog From Survivor Series, SmackDown in Three Minutes, Full Asuka vs. Dana Brooke Match
December 4, 2021 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins released a vlog from their visit at WWE Survivor Series. They visited Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and more backstage. You can check out that video below:
– FOX Sports released this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:
– WWE released a full Asuka vs. Dana Brooke match from NXT TakeOver: Respect:
