WWE News: The Bella Twins Vlog From Survivor Series, SmackDown in Three Minutes, Full Asuka vs. Dana Brooke Match

December 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bella Twins WWE Hall of Fame

– The Bella Twins released a vlog from their visit at WWE Survivor Series. They visited Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, and more backstage. You can check out that video below:

– FOX Sports released this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– WWE released a full Asuka vs. Dana Brooke match from NXT TakeOver: Respect:

