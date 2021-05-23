WWE News: The Best of Andre the Giant Compilation Available, Bray Wyatt Turns 34, Top 10 Craziest Lumberjack Moments

– WWE has announced that The Best of Andre the Giant compilation is now available on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The compilation features matchups with Andre the Giant against Ernie Ladd and Bruiser Brody in Madison Square Garden and Hulk Hogan at Shea Stadium in 1980; seven years before their iconic match at WrestleMania III in 1987 at the Silverdome. There’s also a match with Andre vs. Killer Khan from the Philadelphia Spectrum, clips from All-Star Wrestling, and more. You can view a preview clip for the Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match from Shea Stadium below:

– Former World and Universal champion Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, celebrates his birthday today. He turns 34 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

We'll never forget the first time we saw HIM. Happy birthday, @WWEBrayWyatt. pic.twitter.com/mXi8DRMMNE — WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2021

– WWE Top 10 showcases the Top 10 Craziest Lumberjack Match Moments. You can view that video here: