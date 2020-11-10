wrestling / News
WWE News: The Best of Eddie Guerrero Added to Network, Peyton Royce Turns 28, Full Survivor Series 2009 Triple Threat
– The WWE Network has added a Best of Eddie Guerrero collection, hosted by Matt Camp. The WWE Network compilation features the following lineup:
* Dean Malenko vs. Eddie Guerrero for the ECW Television Championship – ECW Hostile City Showdown ’95
* Syxx vs. Eddie Guerrero for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (Ladder Match) – nWo Souled Out
* Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge (No Disqualification) – WWE SmackDown, September 26, 2002
* Eddie Guerrero vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship – WWE No Way Out 2004
* Kurt Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship – WWE WrestleMania XX
* Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero for the custody of Dominik (Ladder Match) – WWE Summerslam 2005
* Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Cage Match) – WWE SmackDown, September 9, 2005
* Eddie Guerrero vs. Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship – WWE No Mercy 2005
– Former IIconics member Peyton Royce celebrates her birthday today. She turns 28 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday via Twitter, which you can see below.
Happy birthday to the one and only, @PeytonRoyceWWE! 💫💋 pic.twitter.com/ILpzEKTDXF
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H from Survivor Series 2009 for the WWE Championship.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steve Austin Joining WWE, What He Told Vince McMahon About Him
- Tony Chimel Released From WWE Among Other Staff Members
- John Cena Sr. On Why WWE Will Never Have Another Face Of The Company, Biggest Mistake WWE Made With Roman Reigns
- More Wrestlers React To Joe Biden’s Election Win, CM Punk Replies Directly To A Linda McMahon Tweet