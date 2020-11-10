WWE News: The Best of Eddie Guerrero Added to Network, Peyton Royce Turns 28, Full Survivor Series 2009 Triple Threat

– The WWE Network has added a Best of Eddie Guerrero collection, hosted by Matt Camp. The WWE Network compilation features the following lineup:

* Dean Malenko vs. Eddie Guerrero for the ECW Television Championship – ECW Hostile City Showdown ’95

* Syxx vs. Eddie Guerrero for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (Ladder Match) – nWo Souled Out

* Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge (No Disqualification) – WWE SmackDown, September 26, 2002

* Eddie Guerrero vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship – WWE No Way Out 2004

* Kurt Angle vs. Eddie Guerrero for the WWE Championship – WWE WrestleMania XX

* Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero for the custody of Dominik (Ladder Match) – WWE Summerslam 2005

* Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (Cage Match) – WWE SmackDown, September 9, 2005

* Eddie Guerrero vs. Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship – WWE No Mercy 2005

– Former IIconics member Peyton Royce celebrates her birthday today. She turns 28 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday via Twitter, which you can see below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H from Survivor Series 2009 for the WWE Championship.