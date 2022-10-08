wrestling / News
WWE News: The Best of Extreme Rules, SmackDown Season Premiere & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
October 8, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE is streaming The Best of Extreme Rules ahead of tonight’s event:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s season premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX and NXT Level Up:
More Trending Stories
- RAW Star Backstage For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Creative Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Note On Pitch Made For New Wrestlers (SPOILERS)
- More On Aftermath Of Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo Fight at AEW Dynamite
- Note On Why AEW Booked A Mask vs. Career Match For Andrade El Idolo