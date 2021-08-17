wrestling / News
WWE News: The Best of The Great Khali at SummerSlam, More Raw Video Highlights
August 17, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE released a new video showcasing The Best of the Great Khali at SummerSlam:
– WWE released some additional highlights for last night’s episode of Raw:
