WWE News: The Big Show Posts New Workout Video, Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese Trade Shots, Four Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown

– The Big Show has posted a new workout video now that he’s able to go back to the gym, showing off a fitter physique.

Feeling great! I’m happy to be back in the gym. TheBigShowShow on Netflix! Fit Giant😎 pic.twitter.com/cex9bgoheG — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) May 22, 2020

– Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese traded words ahead of tonight’s episode of 205 Live. Nese caused Scott’s elimination from the interim NXT cruiserweight title tournament.

Scott wrote: “If I had to root for anyone thats left in the #NXTCruiserweight tournament it would have to be @WWEMaverick. However, @TonyNese don’t think you’re not gonna be dealt with at some point soon for causing my elimination. Tonight on @WWE205Live, I need to regain my confidence…”

Nese replied: “Stop it! You can’t blame your life’s failures on me. Look in the mirror one day.”

If I had to root for anyone thats left in the #NXTCruiserweight tournament it would have to be @WWEMaverick. However, @TonyNese don't think you're not gonna be dealt with at some point soon for causing my elimination… Tonight on @WWE205Live, I need to regain my confidence… — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) May 22, 2020

Stop it! You can't blame your life's failures on me. Look in the mirror one day. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) May 22, 2020

– WWE has posted a new video with four things you need to know before tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.