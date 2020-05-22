wrestling / News

WWE News: The Big Show Posts New Workout Video, Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese Trade Shots, Four Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Big Show has posted a new workout video now that he’s able to go back to the gym, showing off a fitter physique.

– Isaiah Scott and Tony Nese traded words ahead of tonight’s episode of 205 Live. Nese caused Scott’s elimination from the interim NXT cruiserweight title tournament.

Scott wrote: “If I had to root for anyone thats left in the #NXTCruiserweight tournament it would have to be @WWEMaverick. However, @TonyNese don’t think you’re not gonna be dealt with at some point soon for causing my elimination. Tonight on @WWE205Live, I need to regain my confidence…

Nese replied: “Stop it! You can’t blame your life’s failures on me. Look in the mirror one day.

– WWE has posted a new video with four things you need to know before tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

