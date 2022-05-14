wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bloodline Reacts To Viral Roman Reigns Impression, Highlights From Talking Smack, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– WWE has posted a new video in which The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos & Paul Heyman) react to a viral video of fans impersonating them. They seem to enjoy it.
The Bloodline reacting to the viral Tik Tok video. 😀 pic.twitter.com/49kqJPeHsP
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 14, 2022
– Here are highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack:
Happy @BaronCorbinWWE gloats about sidelining @MadcapMoss, @SamiZayn praises his own bravery and @RaquelWWE comments on her performance against #SmackDown Women’s Champion @RondaRousey. #TalkingSmack@WWENetwork | @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/4Ib05Rff8n
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2022
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:
From @RondaRousey issuing an open challenge, @SamiZayn and @SuperKingofBros going head-to-head and more on another action packed Friday night #SmackDown! #Top10 pic.twitter.com/fYaZdwfkrN
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever
- Alberto El Patron Reportedly Involved In Incident at KAOZ Lucha Libre Show
- Chris Jericho Reflects On Match With Shawn Michaels That Ended WWE Airing Bloody Matches
- Note On Possible Post-WWE Plans For Malcolm Bivens, Rumored AEW Interest In Candice LeRae