WWE News: The Bloodline Reacts To Viral Roman Reigns Impression, Highlights From Talking Smack, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

May 14, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania Backlash The Bloodline 1 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new video in which The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos & Paul Heyman) react to a viral video of fans impersonating them. They seem to enjoy it.

– Here are highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack:

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown:

