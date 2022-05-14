WWE News: The Bloodline Reacts To Viral Roman Reigns Impression, Highlights From Talking Smack, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

– WWE has posted a new video in which The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos & Paul Heyman) react to a viral video of fans impersonating them. They seem to enjoy it.

The Bloodline reacting to the viral Tik Tok video. 😀 pic.twitter.com/49kqJPeHsP — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) May 14, 2022

– Here are highlights from today’s episode of Talking Smack:

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s Smackdown: