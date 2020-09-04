wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump Can’t Wait For NXT Super Tuesday, Damian Priest On His Hot Tub Jump

September 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Adam Cole Finn Balor

WWE has posted a couple of clips from this week’s The Bump, with the panel discussing next week’s NXT Super Tuesday and more. You can see the videos below, with the panel talking about why they can’t wait for the show:

The other video has Damian Priest talking about why he jumped into the hot tub at NXT Takeover XXX after his NXT North American Championship win:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Damian Priest, The Bump, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading