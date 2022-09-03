wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump Clash at the Castle Preview Show Livestream, Drew McIntyre Ready to Make History
– Today’s WWE Clash at the Castle preview edition of The Bump is now streaming live. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Matt Riddle are the guests on today’s show.
– Ahead of today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, Drew McIntyre posted a message on how he’s ready to make history tonight. He challenges Roman Reigns in the main event at the event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
McIntyre wrote, “This is it. Thank you all for being with me on this journey. Cardiff, bring the noise. Let’s make history! #WWECastle” You can check out his tweet below.
This is it. Thank you all for being with me on this journey. Cardiff, bring the noise. Let's make history! #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/7KClQL3Tqf
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 3, 2022
