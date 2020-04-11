wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump Looks Back At Wrestlemania, WWE Asks About Quarantine Houses, A Look At the Rise of Jeff Hardy
– The latest edition of The Bump 100 looks back at this year’s Wrestlemania, which you can see in the video below.
– A popular meme going around on Twitter has people choosing which house they’d like to live in, consisting of a group of famous people. WWE did the same thing with its superstars.
Who are you moving in with, @WWEUniverse? pic.twitter.com/IR7T0Ljbir
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the rise of Jeff Hardy.
