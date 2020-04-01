wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump to Stream New Episodes During WrestleMania Weekend, Vince McMahon Wishes Randy Orton a Happy Birthday, Orton Destroys Legends for New Playlist

April 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE the Bump WrestleMania Weekend

– WWE’s The Bump is set to stream new shows this weekend for WrestleMania 36. The shows will stream on 1:00 pm EST on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. Guests for this weekend’s shows include Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Mojo Rawley, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega. You can see the announcement on The Bump below.

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wished Randy Orton a happy birthday today. As noted earlier, Randy Orton turned 40 years old today. McMahon tweeted on Orton, “Happy Birthday to a Superstar who embodies evolution, @RandyOrton!”

– Speaking of Orton, a new WWE Playlist showcasing Orton Destroying WWE Legends. You can check out that new edition of WWE Playlist below.

