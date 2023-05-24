wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump Night of Champions Recap Show Set for Sunday, NoC Tag Title Match Preview Video, Steve Austin Attempts to Crush Some Cars

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced that Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Megan Mortant will be hosting The Bump’s recap show for Night of Champions on Sunday, May 28 at 10:00 am EST:

– WWE released a preview video for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Night of Champions, with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending their titles against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa:

– WWE released a new promo clip for Stone Cold Takes on America where Steve Austin sees if he can crush six cars in under 90 minutes:

