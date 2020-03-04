wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump Recaps The Week in WWE, Gisele Shaw Watches Her First Match With Mark Andrews

March 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– WWE has posted a new video from this week’s episode of The Bump, with Dan Vollmayer recapping the week in WWE. You can see it below:

– Gisele Shaw was the latest guest on Mark Andrews’ “My First Match With Mandrews,” rewatching her first match alongside Beano, Wild Boar Mike Hitchman and Danny Jones:

Gisele Shaw, Mark Andrews, The Bump, WWE

