WWE News: The Bump Recaps The Week in WWE, Gisele Shaw Watches Her First Match With Mark Andrews
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video from this week’s episode of The Bump, with Dan Vollmayer recapping the week in WWE. You can see it below:
Dope new tats! One-gloved mysteries! Epic signature etiquette!@VollmayerOnFire has just 💯 seconds to recap the week in this edition of #WWETheBump100! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/yFT18fzzo0
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 4, 2020
– Gisele Shaw was the latest guest on Mark Andrews’ “My First Match With Mandrews,” rewatching her first match alongside Beano, Wild Boar Mike Hitchman and Danny Jones:
