WWE News: The Bump With Rey Mysterio & Titus O’Neil, Playlist Showcases SummerSlam Entrances, NXT Video Highlights
July 26, 2023
– Today’s edition of The Bump is now live with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil. You can check out this week’s show below:
– WWE Playlist showcased two hours of SummerSlam entrances:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT TV:
