– The Bump recapped last night’s WWE Fastlane event, with appearances by LWO, Carlito, and Damage CTRL. You can check out today’s show below:

“Hear from The LWO, Carlito, Damage CTRL and Pat McAfee as Megan Morant, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla recap all of the exciting and jaw-dropping moments that took place at WWE Fastlane on WWE’s The Bump!”

– Liv Morgan was at Charlotte Motor Speedway today to serve as the Grand Marshal for NASCAR’s Bank of America ROVAL 400. You can view some clips of Morgan at the event below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Best Moments of Fastlane: