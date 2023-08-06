wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump SummerSlam Rundown Show, Drew McIntyre Has Few Words After Loss, Top 10 SummerSlam 2023 Moments
August 6, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released today’s SummerSlam Rundown edition of The Bump. Today’s guests include new Women’s Champion Iyo Sky, Damage CTRL, and more:
Hear from new WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and Damage CTRL after SKY’s SummerSlam win as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla and Megan Morant recap all of the exciting and historic moments that took place at SummerSlam on WWE’s The Bump!
– Drew McIntyre had no time for a post-match interview following his loss to Gunther at last night’s SummerSlam:
EXCLUSIVE: @DMcIntyreWWE is feeling some type of way after challenging #ICChampion @Gunther_AUT at #SummerSlam… pic.twitter.com/I6PiuA00UQ
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 6, 2023
– WWE Top 10 recapped the Top 10 SummerSlam 2023 Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On Vince McMahon’s Current Involvement in WWE Creative, Says Wrestling Might Not Exist Today If Not for Vince
- Paul Heyman On If The Bloodline Storyline Is Dragging, Compares Roman Reigns to Marlon Brando
- Jimmy Uso Turns on His Brother, Roman Reigns Retains Over Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
- Cody Rhodes Says Neither He Nor Brock Lesnar Wanted A Stipulation For WWE SummerSlam