WWE News: Today’s Episode of The Bump With Big E & Mustafa Ali, Damian Priest Entrance Theme, Top 10 Raw Moments

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump

– WWE released today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available. The show features appearances by Big E, Mustafa Ali, Ruby Riott and more. That video is available below.

– WWE released the full entrance theme for Damian Priest this week. You can listen to his entrance song below.

– WWE released the Top 10 Raw moments video for this week, which you can view below:

