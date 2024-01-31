wrestling / News

WWE News: The Bump With Bayley & Naomi, Top 25 Moments of January, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Play NHL 2024

January 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Logo WWE's The Bump Logo 2022 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released today’s edition of The Bump, featuring 2024 Royal Rumble winner Bayley and the recently returned Superstar, Naomi (aka Trinity). You can check out the video for today’s show below:

– WWE showcased January’s Top 25 Moments:

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze got in some NHL 2024 on UpUpDownDown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Naomi, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading