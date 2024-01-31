wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump With Bayley & Naomi, Top 25 Moments of January, Tyler Breeze & Xavier Woods Play NHL 2024
January 31, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE released today’s edition of The Bump, featuring 2024 Royal Rumble winner Bayley and the recently returned Superstar, Naomi (aka Trinity). You can check out the video for today’s show below:
– WWE showcased January’s Top 25 Moments:
– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze got in some NHL 2024 on UpUpDownDown:
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Confirms Talks With WWE About Facing Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
- Jordynne Grace On Keeping Royal Rumble Appearance Secret, Possible Future TNA & WWE Crossovers
- Backstage Notes on How Injuries Are Affecting WrestleMania 40, Rumored Main Event
- Backstage Update on CM Punk Suffering Torn Triceps