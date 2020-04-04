wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump WrestleMania Preview Show, Chronicle Clip With Drew McIntyre, WWE 24 Preview Clip Showcases Edge’s Return
April 4, 2020 | Posted by
– The Bump WrestleMania Preview Show has now begun. Today’s show will feature Kevin Owens, Lacey Evans, Mojo Rawley and more. You can watch the livestream below.
– WWE released a new clip from WWE Chronicle on Drew McIntyre. You can also read 411’s report on the show RIGHT HERE.
– WWE released a new preview clip for the WWE 24 episode showcasing Edge’s return to the ring. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Taped Enough Content For Several Weeks, If Not Months
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon Giving Him An Edict To Stop Pushing For Shawn Michaels As A Babyface Leading Up To WrestleMania XI Match with Diesel
- Brodie Lee Reveals How Vince McMahon & Triple H Reacted To Him Asking for His WWE Release, Says Triple H Was Worried About ‘Sinking Ship’ Perception of WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars