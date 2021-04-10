WWE News: The Bump WrestleMania Preview Special, BT Sport Previews WM, Part of 2 of Superstars Answering Fan Questions for WWE Now India

– The livestream is now available for today’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1 preview special for WWE’s The Bump. Today’s guests will be WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, Damian Priest, and new WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella. You can check out that video below.

– BT Sport is also streaming a Run-In WrestleMania 37 preview show today, which you can view here:

– Superstars answered more fan questions in Part 2 of a new video from WWE Now India: