WWE News: The Bump WrestleMania Sunday Preview Show, Sami Zayn on Johnny Knoxville’s Cell Prank, Sami Zayn Chats With Sam Roberts

– The livestream has begun for WWE’s The Bump WrestleMania 38: Night 2 preview show. Guests for today’s show include AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. You can check out the show below:

– Sami Zayn spoke to TMZ on Johnny Knoxville’s prank leaking his cellphone number, causing Sami to be inundated with text messages from fans:

– Zayn also chatted with Sam Roberts ahead of his match with Johnny Knoxville. Zayn faces Johnny Knoxville in an AnyThing Goes Match later tonight at WrestleMania 38: Night 2.