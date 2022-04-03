wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bump WrestleMania Sunday Preview Show, Sami Zayn on Johnny Knoxville’s Cell Prank, Sami Zayn Chats With Sam Roberts
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
– The livestream has begun for WWE’s The Bump WrestleMania 38: Night 2 preview show. Guests for today’s show include AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, and Naomi. You can check out the show below:
– Sami Zayn spoke to TMZ on Johnny Knoxville’s prank leaking his cellphone number, causing Sami to be inundated with text messages from fans:
– Zayn also chatted with Sam Roberts ahead of his match with Johnny Knoxville. Zayn faces Johnny Knoxville in an AnyThing Goes Match later tonight at WrestleMania 38: Night 2.
More Trending Stories
- Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38
- Cody Rhodes Talks About Getting Vindication From Vince McMahon, What Vince Told Him
- Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair, Renee, Bully Ray, Cardona, Others Tweet About Cody’s WWE Return
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns