WWE News: The Club Featured in Raw Preview, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder’s Network Pick of the Week

– The latest WWE.com preview of Raw teases more of The Club after their reunion on this week’s episode. You can see the full preview below:

Is The Club taking over the red brand?

After failing to capture the United States Championship from Ricochet in this past Monday night’s main event, a frustrated AJ Styles joined Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a sadistic post-match assault that culminated in a vicious second-rope Styles Clash to the titleholder. The three longtime running buddies followed up on the brutality with a symbolic “Too Sweet” gesture over the reeling Ricochet to signify to the WWE Universe that The Club is back, and they mean business. What might the official reunion of this take-no-prisoners triad mean for the rest of the Raw locker room?

– Here is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins promoting their Ride Along episode and “Figure It Out!” series: