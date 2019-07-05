WWE News: The Club Named Superstars of the Week, Stock Closes Up

– The Club has been named as WWE’s Superstars of the Week after their reunion and attack on Ricochet to end Raw. The WWE.com article reads as follows:

The Club named Superstars of the Week

It always felt like The Club never really got their shake, didn’t it?

After months of will-they-or-won’t-they in 2016, the trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson formed in earnest to great fanfare, most memorably beating up John Cena on a number of occasions. And then, of course, the Brand Extension came along and tore The Club asunder, leading to a couple years in the wilderness for the good brothers and a stint with Finn Bálor that was somehow even shorter. But all good things come to those who wait, and The Club’s reunion on Raw was both a brutal statement of purpose and a reminder of exactly why this trio was so heavily hyped in the first place.

It’s not just that they were together in Japan before they came to WWE. It’s that they complement each other in a way few factions truly do: Gallows the heavy-hitter, Anderson the fleet-footed scrapper, and Styles the technical high-flyer who can either set up his teammates to do their thing or put the finishing touches on whatever groundwork they’ve laid.

Witness their three-pronged attack of Ricochet, wherein Styles set the table with a cheap shot, and Gallows & Anderson followed up with a Magic Killer before feeding the United States Champion into a Super Styles Clash just to make sure he stayed down. It was an agonizing moment for those who have grown used to Styles as the do-good grinder, but for many others, it was a relief. The Club never really went away. And this time, they’re going do it right. The Club are your Superstars of the Week.