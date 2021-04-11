wrestling / News

WWE News: The Great Debate on the Greatest WrestleMania Ever, Livestream for La Previa de WrestleMania 37

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania 35 Logo WWE WrestleMania 37

– WWE released a new Great Debate video today, featuring Evan T. Mack and Ryan Pappolla of WWE’s The Bump, former San Diego Padre Cody Decker and Queen of the Ring Alex Pagan debating which WrestleMania event is the greatest one ever. You can view that video below:

– The WWE La Previa de WrestleMania 37 is now available. You can view the livestream for the preview show below. Today’s guests will feature Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio, Kalisto, and more. You can view the livestream here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania 37, WWE, WWE La Previa, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading