WWE News: The Hurt Business and Others Set For The Bump on Sunday, Billie Kay Launches Youtube Channel, Cesaro Talks Coffee

– WWE announced that The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin) will join this Sunday’s special Summerslam edition of The Bump, along with Mandy Rose, Mark Henry, Angel Garza, Andrade and Zelina Vega.

– Billie Kay revealed on Twitter that she has launched her own Youtube channel, joining her best friend Peyton Royce. The channel, called J McKay Does, has no videos yet but you can find it here.

– WWE has posted a new video online with Cesaro giving his thoughts on coffee.