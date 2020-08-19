wrestling / News
WWE News: The Hurt Business and Others Set For The Bump on Sunday, Billie Kay Launches Youtube Channel, Cesaro Talks Coffee
August 19, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE announced that The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin) will join this Sunday’s special Summerslam edition of The Bump, along with Mandy Rose, Mark Henry, Angel Garza, Andrade and Zelina Vega.
– Billie Kay revealed on Twitter that she has launched her own Youtube channel, joining her best friend Peyton Royce. The channel, called J McKay Does, has no videos yet but you can find it here.
#JMcKayDoes heads to Youtube!!
Subscribe now ☺️
https://t.co/YMTCYaUrLU pic.twitter.com/zGZ8hhkH4B
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 19, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video online with Cesaro giving his thoughts on coffee.
More Trending Stories
- Bayley on the Competitiveness of the Horsewomen, Becky and Herself Taking Longer to Get To the Top
- Former WWE Head of Security Discusses Taking Vince McMahon to the Doctor After He Tore His Quads, Being Stuck On Plane With Paul Heyman
- Arn Anderson Explains Why Enzo Amore & Big Cass Ultimately ‘Self-Destructed’ in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Ultimate Warrior’s Infamous WCW Nitro Debut Promo in 1998, Reveals What He Said to Warrior, Hogan & Warrior Backstage Reactions