WWE News: The Hurt Business Spoof The Beatles, Today’s Episode of The Bump, NXT Takeover 31 Plaques Will Be Available
October 21, 2020
– Cedric Alexander posted a new photo to his Isntagram, which features The Hurt Business spoofing the famous album cover for The Beatles’ Abbey Road. He also quoted a lyric from Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.”
– Today’s episode of the Bump is now online and features Seth Rollins, Lilian Garcia, DDP, Damian Priest and more.
– WWE Shop will be selling commemorative plaques for NXT Takeover 31.
– 411’s new YouTube show, WrestleTakesMania, looks at this week’s disappointing Raw, discussing the positives of Smackdown, the excitement for Bound for Glory and Dynamite, and some coverage of the tragic death of Principe Aereo in Mexico.
