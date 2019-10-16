WWE News: The IIconics Moved To RAW Roster, Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of NXT

– The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) have apparently been moved to the RAW roster as both are now listed on the RAW roster page on WWE.com. There’s also a graphic on the internet that shows Sarah Logan and Dana Brooke on RAW and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on Smackdown. WWE has yet to confirm those four draft picks, however. All six were free agents after the RAW and Smackdown draft episodes. It was thought that the free agents would be assigned to brands on the WWE Backstage preview, but the only news announced was that Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were traded to Smackdown for future draft picks for RAW.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT:

*Pete Dunne vs. Damien Priest

*Keith Lee vs. Dominick Divakovich

*Tommaso Ciampa vs. Angel Garza

*Tegan Nox returns.