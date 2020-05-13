wrestling / News
WWE News: The IIconics Set for The Bump Next Week, Rhea Ripley Return Vlog, Otis’ Top 10 Funniest Moments
May 13, 2020
– WWE has announced that former women’s tag team champions, The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kaye), will be guests on next week’s episode of The Bump. The former tag team champs returned to TV on last Monday’s episode of Raw.
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a vlog where Rhea Ripley speaks about returning to NXT after losing her women’s title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new video today showcasing the Top 10 Funniest Moments for Otis. You can check out that video below.
