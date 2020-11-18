wrestling / News

WWE News: The Last Ride Airing Tonight on USA Network, Behind the Scenes of Superstars Dressing as The Undertaker, Kevin Owens Plays ‘That’s So India’

November 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A special edition of the WWE docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, is going to air tonight on the USA Network at 10:00 pm EST. It will debut following tonight’s NXT. It will be a one-hour broadcast.

– Recently, a number of WWE Superstars have been dressing up as The Undertaker in various photos across social media in celebration of The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary. WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video this week showcasing the photoshoot, which you can see below:

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens played a game of “That’s So India” in a new video for WWE Now India, which you can see below:

