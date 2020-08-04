WWE News: The Miz & Daniel Bryan Rivalry on WWE Timeline, Sasha Banks & Bayley on UUDD

– WWE Network News reports that a new episode of WWE Timeline will be debuting on Sunday, August 9 on the WWE Network. The new episode, “Whatever It Takes,” appears to be featuring the rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. It will be available on the free tier for the Network.

– UpUpDownDown released a new video with Sasha Banks, Bayley, Angelo Dawkins, Tyler Woods, and Xavier Woods playing against each other in Trivia Murder Party 2. That video is available below.